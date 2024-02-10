Create New Account
TUCKER, PUTIN, AND LEGACY’S WAR ON JOURNALISM
Scriptural Scrutiny
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/tucker-putin-and-legacys-war-on-journalism/

In light of the firestorm Tucker Carlson’s historic interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin has created, Del reflects on the danger of the mainstream media’s overwhelming success spinning news stories and why this may signal the end of freedom of the press.

POSTED: February 9, 2024

