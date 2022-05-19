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Do You Remember In 2020 While NHS Hospitals Were Claiming To Be Full And Overloaded With So Called C-19 Patients???
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179 views • May 19, 2022
Do you remember in 2020 while NHS hospitals were claiming to be full and overloaded with so called c-19 patients???
This is just a flash back of what was really happening in NHS hospitals all across the UK. While we were not allowed to see our family, friends and loved ones in hospital beds, they were making TIKTOK dance reels all year.
It was not a pandemic it was a scamdemic.
This is just a flash back of what was really happening in NHS hospitals all across the UK. While we were not allowed to see our family, friends and loved ones in hospital beds, they were making TIKTOK dance reels all year.
It was not a pandemic it was a scamdemic.
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