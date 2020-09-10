Message To Governor: Open Texas Up! With Judge Mark Keough

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Fresh off a viral video on Facebook, Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough joins today's Liberty Report with a clear message to Texas political leaders from local mayors all the way to the Governor's office: the measures taken to fight coronavirus in Texas have not made one bit of difference. Masks or no masks, lockdowns or no lockdowns, the survival rate for those infected with the coronavirus is more than 99 percent. It is time to open Texas up completely. 100 percent! Also, Judge Keough explains why Governor Abbott's "mask mandate" is no such thing.