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Pt 3 | Who funds my public estate?
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70 views • December 16, 2020
More info relating back to our intro video, Intro to Trusts, Estates, and Securities. Again, the presumption is we originators abandon our securities, thus our credit.
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🕶 Find us:
Visit our Blog for more info: http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick
👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind
🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕
🎸🎶 Music: Music: Evolution by www.bensound.com, Shibuya by Bad Snacks and Realism by Text Me Records / Grandbankss,from YouTube’s free audio library, Creative Commons
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
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