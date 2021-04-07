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More On Biden's American Recovery Plan: Unfinished Agenda Or Unfinished Indoctrination?
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40 views • April 07, 2021
The Common Core Machine, Big Tech, and the current Administration, as well as all the ones before it dating back to former President Reagan, have put into place ways to not only remove textbooks and entire volumes of fiction, but to increase and accelerate on-line learning. In the name of COVID, it's about to get a lot worse in Biden's American Recovery Plan.
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Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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