Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MUST WATCH - Consolidating Control -- Whitney Webb Interviewed by Catherine Austin Fitts (1:13:52) Big Money & Creepy Technology -- Solari-Report
212 views
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published a day ago |

“I became a journalist to come as close as possible to the heart of the world.” ~ Anonymous

By Catherine Austin Fitts

Investigative journalist Whitney Webb joins me to discuss her latest excellent exposés of the high-tech push for central control.

Ending Anonymity: Why The WEF’s Partnership Against Cybercrime Threatens The Future Of Privacy: With many focusing on the July Cyber Polygon exercise, less attention has been paid to the World Economic Forum’s real ambitions in cybersecurity—to create a global organization aimed at gutting even the possibility of anonymity online. With the governments of the US, UK and Israel on board, along with some of the world’s most powerful corporations, it is important to pay attention to their endgame, not just the simulations.

A “Leap” toward Humanity’s Destruction: The world’s richest medical research foundation, the Wellcome Trust, has teamed up with a pair of former DARPA directors who built Silicon Valley’s skunkworks to usher in an age of nightmarish surveillance, including for babies as young as three months old. Their agenda can only advance if we allow it.

Keywords
nwonew world orderbankstersenslavementbig moneycatherine austin fittswhitney webbgreat resetcbdccreepy technology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket