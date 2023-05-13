MUST WATCH - Consolidating Control -- Whitney Webb Interviewed by Catherine Austin Fitts (1:13:52) Big Money & Creepy Technology -- Solari-Report

“I became a journalist to come as close as possible to the heart of the world.” ~ Anonymous

By Catherine Austin Fitts

Investigative journalist Whitney Webb joins me to discuss her latest excellent exposés of the high-tech push for central control.

Ending Anonymity: Why The WEF’s Partnership Against Cybercrime Threatens The Future Of Privacy: With many focusing on the July Cyber Polygon exercise, less attention has been paid to the World Economic Forum’s real ambitions in cybersecurity—to create a global organization aimed at gutting even the possibility of anonymity online. With the governments of the US, UK and Israel on board, along with some of the world’s most powerful corporations, it is important to pay attention to their endgame, not just the simulations.

A “Leap” toward Humanity’s Destruction: The world’s richest medical research foundation, the Wellcome Trust, has teamed up with a pair of former DARPA directors who built Silicon Valley’s skunkworks to usher in an age of nightmarish surveillance, including for babies as young as three months old. Their agenda can only advance if we allow it.

