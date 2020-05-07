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CONTROL REMOTO del V1RU5. YA ESTÁ COMPROBADO, Sí son las ANTENAS. Pruebas IRREFUTABLES FALSA BANDERA
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66 views • May 07, 2020
En este video les presento las pruebas irrefutables. Estudios medicos y ensayos. Tesis de doctorado y muchos otros estudios de cientificos serios que nos hablan de lo dañino de estas nuevas tecnologias. así como muchas otras informaciones que me sugieren que esto es activado a control remoto. Tambien mas pruebas del plan de conquista de china por los illuminati. Compartan amigos. Esto es mas grave de lo que creemos. Eduquemos para el futuro. El sistema no funciona: HORA DE SALIR #ReactiveFactoryProject
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