SHOCKING INTERVIEW WITH SHAM-AN!

DO YOU TRUST SHAMAN? HE SAYS ALL THE RIGHT THINGS AND ALEX HAS BOUGHT HIS PLATFORM BUT FOR ME THE JURY IS STILL OUT THERE. LIKE CIA MOCKINGBIRD WM CASEY SAID, WE WILL HAVE DONE OUR JOB WHEN NO ONE BELIEVES ANYTHING ANYMORE. THE OCCULT CIA (666) IS CONTROLLED BY THE DEMON ELITE AND WICKED ALIENS DEMONS CONTROL THE WHOLE SHOW. AS FOR ME! I RELY O THE HOLY SPIRIT TO LET ME KNOW WHAT THE TRUTH IS. YOU BETTER DO THE SAME OR YOU'LL BE POSSESSED LIKE MOST OF HUMANITY IS RIGHT NOW. THE MEGA PREACHERS HAVE KILLED ORGANIZED CHRISTIANITY BECAUSE OF THEIR POWER AND LOVE OF MONEY. IF THERE WAS EVER A BULLSHITTER BORN IT'S A BEGGA PREACHER. NOTICE ALL. OF THEM FLASH SATANS OCCULT DEVIL SIGN AT ONE TIME OR ANOTHER. WE'RE IN THE TRIBULATION RIGHT NOW. THIS MEANS A VEIL OF DELUSION HAS BEEN CAST OVER HUMANITY AND THEY WILL WILLINGLY ACCEPT SATANS ENDLESS LIES. YOU BETTER WAKEUP NOW BECAUSE THE INSANE ELITE HAVE MARKED ALL OF US FOR DEATH. WHAT THEIR DEADLY COVID VACCINES CAN'T ACCOMPLISH WW-3 WILL COMPLETE THE JOB. THEIR ELITE HAVE WARNED US MOST OF HUMANITY WILL BE GONE BY 2025. THAT'S LESS THAN 2 YEARS FROM NOW! WAKEUP! WHEN YOU DRAW YOUR LAST BREATH IT WILL BE TOO LATE TO REPENT AND GET RIGHT WITH ALMIGHTY GOD...