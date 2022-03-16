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Col Douglas Macgregor on Savage Nation - The last thing the United States needs is a Major War. 031022
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61 views • March 16, 2022
Col Douglas Macgregor Clips
Col Doug Macgregor joins Michael Savage on the Savage Nation to discuss the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine in Eastern Europe.
Savage asks the Colonel what is so controversial about what he's been saying about the conflict and then the two discuss the parallels (or lack there of) between Ukraine and Wartime Britain. Turns out the Col Macgregor thinks President Zelensky is no Churchill and Russia is no existential threat to Europe.
The rest of the interview is located at the Savage Nation:
https://michaelsavage.com/podcast-a-p...
Col Doug Macgregor joins Michael Savage on the Savage Nation to discuss the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine in Eastern Europe.
Savage asks the Colonel what is so controversial about what he's been saying about the conflict and then the two discuss the parallels (or lack there of) between Ukraine and Wartime Britain. Turns out the Col Macgregor thinks President Zelensky is no Churchill and Russia is no existential threat to Europe.
The rest of the interview is located at the Savage Nation:
https://michaelsavage.com/podcast-a-p...
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