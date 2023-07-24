DIGITAL CURRENCY. Will you own it or will it own you?

A video mashup of the very latest clips on digital currencies.
Social media and more recently legacy media, has been awash with the latest news on digital currencies. The resounding theme is that they are coming, whether you are ready or not. Not all digital currencies are equal. Take the time now to familiarize yourself so that you are not taken by surprise when authoritarian governments push them onto you.
