John Hamer joins me on the podcast tonight 30/08/23 to catch up on all the latest and to discuss what is going on in the UK as we move through 2023.
We break down the incredible firestorms across the world and also take a look at the brutal attack in Maui and connect it with our research and the agenda 2030 push.
Find out more about John and this podcast by clicking here https://crazzfiles.com/podcast-the-burning-truth-with-john-hamer/
