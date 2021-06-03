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Jetson White: The Last 'Trump' Technology "CERN" [02.06.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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291 views • June 03, 2021
Satanism in plain sight. Technology is being used as a Workaround to secure Humanity's exit from this hijacked Realm. This video covers what some of that tech is and does, and how it affects the various players in this Game.

1 Corinthians 15: https://biblia.com/bible/esv/1-corinthians/15

https://home.cern/
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/CERN
CERN - 137K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrHXK2A9JtiexqwHuWGeSMg

https://ufm.dk/forskning-og-innovation/internationalt-samarbejde/europaeiske-samarbejder/cern
https://www.bigscience.dk/big-science-organisationer/cern/
https://fysikleksikon.nbi.ku.dk/c/cern/
https://videnskab.dk/teknologi-innovation/derfor-vil-cern-bygge-end-partikelaccelerator-der-er-4-gange-stoerre-end-lhc

#CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, is the world's largest particle physics lab, home of the #LHC.
https://twitter.com/cern
https://cern.ch/directory

The CERN convention was signed in 1953 by the 12 founding states Belgium, Denmark, France, the Federal Republic of Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Yugoslavia, and entered into force on 29 September 1954. The Organization was subsequently joined by Austria (1959), Spain (1961-1969, re-joined 1983), Portugal (1985), Finland (1991), Poland (1991), Czechoslovak Republic (1992), Hungary (1992), Bulgaria (1999), Israel (2014), Romania (2016) and Serbia (2019). The Czech Republic and Slovak Republic re-joined CERN after their mutual independence in 1993. Yugoslavia left CERN in 1961.
https://home.cern/about/who-we-are/our-governance/member-states

Nikola Tesla Notes
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nikola+tesla+notes&;t=hd&va=u&ia=web

CERN mayotte island
https://wikitravel.org/en/Mayotte
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=CERN+mayotte+island&;t=hd&va=u&ia=web

United States Space Force (USSF)+ U.S. Space Command
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=united+states+space+force&;t=hd&va=u&ia=web
https://twitter.com/SpaceForceDoD
https://twitter.com/US_SpaceCom

Link to Rapture Workaround Event Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQjTYg-s7wyErHYSke_hlUPdQ-jlUkciz

1,947 views•Jun 2, 2021
Jetson White
21.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ExyAz3vRBEg
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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