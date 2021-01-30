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1/30/2021 -- West Coast USA Plate shifting -- New spread of seismic unrest due -- BE PREPARED
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411 views • January 31, 2021
700+ tremors one day... 600 another day... it sure looks like the plate is starting to slip again.
We all know what that means... simply put: when one thing moves.. the other things around it also tend to move on a similar
basis.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
We all know what that means... simply put: when one thing moves.. the other things around it also tend to move on a similar
basis.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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