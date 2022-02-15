Sports Car Olympics 2 of 4 – Concours de Elegance, variety rallies

Seven events in a three day weekend – it was A LOT … a bunch of fun, and somewhat exhausting. Most of us competed in events there that we played in nowhere else at no other times.



Long, long ago and far, far away from the place, space and culture we occupy today there was a time when face-to-face events, personal contacts, shared physical activities were integral to our lives in ‘meat-space’. The meta-space of today would hold no interest to those participators of 40 years ago.



The annual Labor Day Weekend Sports Car Olympics was one of the finer examples I enjoyed during that golden age. There and then I shared sports-car-centric activities with fellow enthusiasts who became good friends. Though we only met for three days a year, we joined together playing the same games year after year after year.



The feature photo is me clowning around with friend and concours judge Wayne Johnson before the start of the official judging.