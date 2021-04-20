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Florida Gov. DeSantis signs anti-riot, pro-police bill into law
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1 view • April 20, 2021
Polk county, Florida Sheriff Grady Judd joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss how the new bill will help to prevent future looting, violence in the state. #FoxNews
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