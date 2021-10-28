The Star Of Remphan: The Synagogue Of Satan (Short Version)

Genesis 3:15 (KJV):

"And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel."



Amos 5:25-27 (KJV):

"Have ye offered unto me sacrifices and offerings in the wilderness forty years, O house of Israel? But ye have borne the tabernacle of your Moloch and Chiun your images, the star of your god, which ye made to yourselves. Therefore will I cause you to go into captivity beyond Damascus, saith the Lord, whose name is The God of hosts."



John 8:44 (KJV):

"Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it."



John 14:6 (KJV):

"Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me."



Acts 7:43 (KJV):

"Yea, ye took up the tabernacle of Moloch, and the star of your god Remphan, figures which ye made to worship them: and I will carry you away beyond Babylon."



Revelation 2:9 (KJV):

"I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan."



Revelation 3:9 (KJV):

"Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee."



Revelation 13:16-18 (KJV):

"And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is six hundred threescore and six."



Please Note - The use of the hexagram is not attempting to affix prejudice upon any people or religious group, but of Remphan / Chiun / Saturn / Satan in this context.