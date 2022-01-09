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God Speaks Reading Part 5
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1 view • January 09, 2022
Philosopher Christopher Ott reads Meher Baba's principal book "God Speaks," 2nd half of Chapter 2, The Initial Urge and the Journey of Evolving Consciousness. With commentary. Recorded December 14, 2021 in Myrtle Beach, SC. Length 44:44. Size 720p.
Erratum: At 32:00 I mistakenly said there is a drawing by Michelangelo called the "Vitrioso man." The drawing is actually called the "Vitruvian man" and is by Leonardo da Vinci. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vitruvian_Man
Erratum: At 32:00 I mistakenly said there is a drawing by Michelangelo called the "Vitrioso man." The drawing is actually called the "Vitruvian man" and is by Leonardo da Vinci. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vitruvian_Man
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