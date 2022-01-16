Amelia Earhart 1897-1937

On November 13, 1970, the Japan Times reported, for the first time, the shocking claims of Mrs. Michiko Sugita, who was told of Amelia Earhart’s execution on Saipan in 1937. Sugita, the eleven-year-old daughter of the civilian chief of police on Saipan in 1937, told the Japan Times in 1970 that Japanese military police shot Amelia Earhart as a spy there. Sugita, the first Japanese national to report Earhart’s presence on Saipan, corresponded for a time with Thomas E. Devine, but later went missing and his letters were returned, marked, “No such person, unknown.”

earharttruth.wordpress.com/japan-times-nov-13-1970b-2/



The Navy man in this clip ends the dispute on when (year), where (Saipan) and how (shot) she died. Unsolved Mysteries performed follow-up interviews of people the Navy man had discussions with in 1944. All stories matched up.



The flight from New Guinea to Howland Island on July 2, 1937. Forced to land on Mili Atoll, transported by boat to Jaluit Island. From Jaluit, flown to Kwajalein and lastly, Saipan.