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ANTI-WHITE HATE OK WITH THE GOP Major Investment Firms Implement Apartheid
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30 views • November 10, 2021
https://rumble.com/voz679-anti-white-hate-ok-with-the-gops-major-investment-firms-implement-apartheid.html
One of the world’s largest investment firms is implementing a system of segregation and racism. Bobby Piton is running for US Senate in Illinois, and says this goes much further than a investment fund implementing reverse Jim Crow. He says that State Street, and similar companies like BlackRock, are using their massive assets, and the passivity of their own investors, to impose wokeness on corporations around the globe.
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One of the world’s largest investment firms is implementing a system of segregation and racism. Bobby Piton is running for US Senate in Illinois, and says this goes much further than a investment fund implementing reverse Jim Crow. He says that State Street, and similar companies like BlackRock, are using their massive assets, and the passivity of their own investors, to impose wokeness on corporations around the globe.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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