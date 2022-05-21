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International Weather Wars - 21 May 2022 - UK Drone Geo Engineering Test update
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35 views • May 21, 2022
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UK & UAE
https://journals.ametsoc.org/configurable/content/journals$002fatot$002f38$002f1$002fjtech-d-20-0092.1.xml
https://dronedj.com/2021/05/07/rainmaking-drones-water-poor-uae-test-cloud-zapping-uavs/
https://www.theclevelandamerican.com/science-rain-for-emirates-with-drones-that-sow-electrically-charged-clouds/
https://wired.me/science/environment/uae-drones-electricity-cloud-seeding/
https://www.thebharatexpressnews.com/uae-tests-use-of-electrically-charged-drones-in-cloud-seeding-operations-to-make-rain/
1965/66 - California - page 28
https://archive.org/details/weathermodificat196566calirich/page/n5/mode/2up
DRI and Drone America
https://www.droneamerica.com/
DRI and Drone America - DAx8 UAS aircraft flare test
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZREk62fx8g
https://antiweathermodification.weebly.com/
https://www.paypal.me/AWMnews
UK & UAE
https://journals.ametsoc.org/configurable/content/journals$002fatot$002f38$002f1$002fjtech-d-20-0092.1.xml
https://dronedj.com/2021/05/07/rainmaking-drones-water-poor-uae-test-cloud-zapping-uavs/
https://www.theclevelandamerican.com/science-rain-for-emirates-with-drones-that-sow-electrically-charged-clouds/
https://wired.me/science/environment/uae-drones-electricity-cloud-seeding/
https://www.thebharatexpressnews.com/uae-tests-use-of-electrically-charged-drones-in-cloud-seeding-operations-to-make-rain/
1965/66 - California - page 28
https://archive.org/details/weathermodificat196566calirich/page/n5/mode/2up
DRI and Drone America
https://www.droneamerica.com/
DRI and Drone America - DAx8 UAS aircraft flare test
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZREk62fx8g
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