What is Karen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Featuring Archbishop Victoria Harr & Cardinal Clark Isaac, react to some controversy about the equality of feminism offer insight about entitled women.
Purchase our book:
https://amzn.eu/d/iUJ3bzA (UK)
Our paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/eocpaypal
Content live-streamed through multiple platforms:
https://www.facebook.com/LordRayEl
https://www.youtube.com/@Christ-is-back
https://www.twitch.tv/thacouncil