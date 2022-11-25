House of Cards Part 2

I debated about posting this video or not, it both goes & doesn't go with the series. I do have it labeled as part 2 on other platforms but it's the one I'm the least impressed with in the bunch. Where is the little girl in the strange Wayfair video now? Knowing what we know about their scandal & Balenciaga's, should her welfare be checked on? It's been a few years now. This was a little compilation video I made from my deleted Instagram screenshots & videos at the beginning of the Corona virus. I believe some information is still relevant.

There are old Q drops featured in this 4 or 5 part video. You may love Q or hate Q, to me it was just part of the bigger puzzle.

Read everything, believe nothing, in the end a pattern will appear. That is how I look at things.

You will have to pause To Read. Some slides may be out of place.

The soundtrack is just a soundtrack no more, no less.

Ironically, Rumble, which touts that it's a free speech platform, deleted multiple videos from this small series & gave me a social credit score to go along with the deletion. I haven't been back since.

Some topics may have been debunked by now & you are welcome to debunk what you can.





