Heavy fighting near Rabotino was underway when Russian soldiers saw and heard an Ukranian drone coming their way.
Although Russia has a big advantage in artillery, Ukraine has the whole swarms of drones attacking RU infantry. Some reports say that the ratio is 10:1 on Ukraine's behalf.
Soldiers managed to shoot down the enemy drone.
"Lok’tar Ogar!" could be heard as they rejoice the fall of the "bird".
Adding:
Poland received the second AWACS of the Saab 340 type from Sweden.
It will give Poland the possibility to monitor all air traffic above Belarus and Ukraine.