Heavy fighting near Rabotino when Russian soldiers saw & heard a Ukrainian drone coming their way
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
101 views • 21 hours ago

Heavy fighting near Rabotino was underway when Russian soldiers saw and heard an Ukranian drone coming their way.

Although Russia has a big advantage in artillery, Ukraine has the whole swarms of drones attacking RU infantry. Some reports say that the ratio is 10:1 on Ukraine's behalf.

Soldiers managed to shoot down the enemy drone.

"Lok’tar Ogar!" could be heard as they rejoice the fall of the "bird".

Adding:

Poland received the second AWACS of the Saab 340 type from Sweden. 

It will give Poland the possibility to monitor all air traffic above Belarus and Ukraine.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
