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Now millions of demons released by abortion sacrifice entering into humans to satisfy perverted lust
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255 views • December 07, 2021
Satan Lucifer’s earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist Pedogate Pizzgate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal globalist elite feminists are abortion sacrificing 66 million babies and releasing millions of fallen angel devils and their nephilim & chimera alien demon spirit children from the abyss, so they are not only entering into cloned hybrid human avatar bodies of globalist elites to turn the governments into evil, and stealing human babies’ bodies and “walk in” demon-possessing dark energy people, but they are also entering into ordinary people to fulfill their appetite of demons, of lust and greed and violence and hate and alcohol and drugs and witchcraft and sex and gluttony and disease and rape and LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) bisexual Draco avatar elites’ sex slaves and everything perverted under the sun. They are using the human bodies as tools to satisfy their demonic pleasures and desires. They are disembodied spirits of the nephilims and chimeras of Noah’s Atlantis days who died, and Umbrella company is also manufacturing millions of astral cybernetic worms, too, that cause all the addictions in humankind, to be transmitted through the Internet and mobile phones and computers and televisions. We are looking at the most perverse generation in human history, because the post-1960s “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch “humanism” “political correctness” “women’s equality” “revived Atlantis Hellenistic Satanism Western values” “Jesus movement” hippy grandchildren pastors and religious Christians in the Western feminist nations have redefined hundreds of Bible verses and removed all of God’s spiritual protection, and allowed for the legalization of abortion sacrifice dark magick and the release of so many demons from the abyss. The fallen angel devils and the alien demons have now abducted and soul-scalped of so many New Age Wicca witch occult human servants to have their bodies and identities stolen, and manufactured so many cloned hybrid human avatar bodies for these “gay mafia elite” demon spirits that have replaced 33.3% of the Western feminist nations who are able to psychically telepathically read the thoughts of the humans and taken over all the politicians and court judges and police and corporate executives and Hollywood celebrities and idol singers and CIA NSA MI6 FBI and military and school and media and church job positions, that society has become like Sodom & Gomorrah and Noah’s days Atlantis with all the feminist witches’ LGBTPB pedophilia and cannibalism and demons entering into humans to fulfill their lusts & pleasures & perverted appetites by controlling the humans’ thoughts and emotions psychically & telepathically. God has to judge such an evil End Times society that the Jezebel-spirit-filled “women’s equality” Western pastors and their millions and millions of “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” Western religious Christian church donators have created on earth, Any army that does not announce their name and title and face you on the battlefield on equal terms, but sneaks into earth disguised as humans to poison, and rape women, and eat children, and cook alive real Christians with CIA microwave oven weapon cooking appliances, and infect real Christians with Umbrella company biochemical weapons, and cut off income of real Christians, and use the real Christians’ families’ brains to try to kill them, and urethra molests the opponent while sleeping from invisible higher dimensions, is a scum army that deserves to be thrown into the Lake of Fire by God.
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https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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