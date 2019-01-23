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1/23/19 #IMPEACH: TRUMP Gets McStained, Lying SchIiff, Abrahamic Deception #RUSSIAGATE
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20 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/23/19: Today we learn that #Russiagate is a recycle of the real crimes committed by John McC_in. Meanwhile, the perception deception works on the minds of humanity to create the self-fulfilling prophecy of the New W_rld Order.
Please watch the Dan Bongino show and check his excellent links in the description to trace how the #Russiagate hoax is based upon the real criminality carried out by McC_in and reported by John Solomon and Sara Carter:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QwQEtlHh4-4&;t=1439s
Here we have the report showing that the Cohen story about Trump asking Cohen to "lie" about the Trump tower deal in Moscow :
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/18/us/politics/buzzfeed-cohen-russia-tower.html
Here we see the UN plan to use NGO's to promote the Global Sustainability Goals:
https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/sdgadvocates/
Understanding the Balfour Declaration:
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/the-balfour-declaration
Jacob R_thschild never resurfaces after helicopter goes down over Buckinghamshire where Balfour declaration signed 100 years prior:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5093089/Helicopter-plane-crash-mid-air-collision.html
Find out about Polymer 80:
https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/2017/10/jeremy-s/ghost-gunner-cnc-machines-now-completing-80-pistol-frames/
Remember to hit the sub and bell tabs! They keep un-subbing and un-notifiying thousands of YAFTV subs!
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If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
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1/23/19: Today we learn that #Russiagate is a recycle of the real crimes committed by John McC_in. Meanwhile, the perception deception works on the minds of humanity to create the self-fulfilling prophecy of the New W_rld Order.
Please watch the Dan Bongino show and check his excellent links in the description to trace how the #Russiagate hoax is based upon the real criminality carried out by McC_in and reported by John Solomon and Sara Carter:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QwQEtlHh4-4&;t=1439s
Here we have the report showing that the Cohen story about Trump asking Cohen to "lie" about the Trump tower deal in Moscow :
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/18/us/politics/buzzfeed-cohen-russia-tower.html
Here we see the UN plan to use NGO's to promote the Global Sustainability Goals:
https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/sdgadvocates/
Understanding the Balfour Declaration:
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/the-balfour-declaration
Jacob R_thschild never resurfaces after helicopter goes down over Buckinghamshire where Balfour declaration signed 100 years prior:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5093089/Helicopter-plane-crash-mid-air-collision.html
Find out about Polymer 80:
https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/2017/10/jeremy-s/ghost-gunner-cnc-machines-now-completing-80-pistol-frames/
Remember to hit the sub and bell tabs! They keep un-subbing and un-notifiying thousands of YAFTV subs!
Thanks to everyone who supports this channel! Your comments, prayers and support keep YAFTV going! I appreciate every thumbs up, sub, news-link and debate! WE ARE FREE!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no long personal msgs here, thx!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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