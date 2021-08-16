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RiseUpNH Zoom Chat 8.16.21 - Navigating the Upside Down World
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10 views • August 17, 2021
We continue our conversation on the so-called delta variant, vax mandates, mask mandates coming back, CDC lies, school board meetings, and so forth. Links discussed listed below. For more information, see www.RiseUpNH.org
History of EUA: https://uncoverdc.com/2021/08/11/covid-19-emergency-use-authorization/
The Delta is more contagious but it’s far less deadly, far less worrisome. In fact, it’s a much weaker virus than both the U.K. [Alpha] and the South African [Beta] variants. ~ Dr. Peter McCullough
Highly recommended: Perspectives on the Pandemic | Dr. Peter McCullough - https://youtu.be/C-Kw2yIG_5w
The Kaiser Family Foundation gathered data from 2415 counties and reported that as of May 11, an average of 28.5% of people living in counties that Trump carried were fully vaccinated, while 35% of people living in counties carries by Biden were fully vaccinated. - https://wellnessforumhealth.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Forbidden-Newsletter-Article-080921.pdf
That pdf from Mercola seen here https://files.constantcontact.com/029ca380101/ba7664cc-daee-4068-8482-3322f8157640.pdf
The FDA Cover-Up That Led To The Approval Of The Pfizer Vaccine
https://principia-scientific.com/the-fda-cover-up-that-led-to-the-approval-of-the-pfizer-vaccine/
Dr. Meryl Nass: How a False Hydroxychloroquine Narrative was Created
http://anthraxvaccine.blogspot.com/2020/06/how-false-hydroxychloroquine-narrative.html
Hydroxychloroquine metastudy - https://c19hcq.com
274 trials, 246 peer reviewed: 65% improvement in early treatment; 75% improvement in early treatment mortality
Ivermectin metastudy - https://c19ivermectin.com
61 studies, 42 peer reviewed, 30 RCTs: 86% improvement as prophylaxis; 74% improvement with early treatment; 43% improvement with late treatment; mortality (23 studies): 96% reduction with prophylactics; 63% reduction with early treatment; 59% reduction with late treatment
Vitamin D metastudy - https://vdmeta.com
97 studies overall. 45% improvement and treatment RCTs; 55% improvement in treatment mortality
First Hand ICU Story - What is ACTUALLY Killing People In The Hospital = https://rumble.com/vktdpt-our-first-hand-icu-story-what-is-actually-killing-people-in-the-hospital.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
New Podcast with Frank Natoli and John-Michael: https://youtu.be/huu7JmfqYdM
History of EUA: https://uncoverdc.com/2021/08/11/covid-19-emergency-use-authorization/
The Delta is more contagious but it’s far less deadly, far less worrisome. In fact, it’s a much weaker virus than both the U.K. [Alpha] and the South African [Beta] variants. ~ Dr. Peter McCullough
Highly recommended: Perspectives on the Pandemic | Dr. Peter McCullough - https://youtu.be/C-Kw2yIG_5w
The Kaiser Family Foundation gathered data from 2415 counties and reported that as of May 11, an average of 28.5% of people living in counties that Trump carried were fully vaccinated, while 35% of people living in counties carries by Biden were fully vaccinated. - https://wellnessforumhealth.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Forbidden-Newsletter-Article-080921.pdf
That pdf from Mercola seen here https://files.constantcontact.com/029ca380101/ba7664cc-daee-4068-8482-3322f8157640.pdf
The FDA Cover-Up That Led To The Approval Of The Pfizer Vaccine
https://principia-scientific.com/the-fda-cover-up-that-led-to-the-approval-of-the-pfizer-vaccine/
Dr. Meryl Nass: How a False Hydroxychloroquine Narrative was Created
http://anthraxvaccine.blogspot.com/2020/06/how-false-hydroxychloroquine-narrative.html
Hydroxychloroquine metastudy - https://c19hcq.com
274 trials, 246 peer reviewed: 65% improvement in early treatment; 75% improvement in early treatment mortality
Ivermectin metastudy - https://c19ivermectin.com
61 studies, 42 peer reviewed, 30 RCTs: 86% improvement as prophylaxis; 74% improvement with early treatment; 43% improvement with late treatment; mortality (23 studies): 96% reduction with prophylactics; 63% reduction with early treatment; 59% reduction with late treatment
Vitamin D metastudy - https://vdmeta.com
97 studies overall. 45% improvement and treatment RCTs; 55% improvement in treatment mortality
First Hand ICU Story - What is ACTUALLY Killing People In The Hospital = https://rumble.com/vktdpt-our-first-hand-icu-story-what-is-actually-killing-people-in-the-hospital.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
New Podcast with Frank Natoli and John-Michael: https://youtu.be/huu7JmfqYdM
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