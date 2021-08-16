BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RiseUpNH Zoom Chat 8.16.21 - Navigating the Upside Down World
Rise Up New Hampshire
Rise Up New Hampshire
21 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • August 17, 2021
We continue our conversation on the so-called delta variant, vax mandates, mask mandates coming back, CDC lies, school board meetings, and so forth. Links discussed listed below. For more information, see www.RiseUpNH.org


History of EUA: https://uncoverdc.com/2021/08/11/covid-19-emergency-use-authorization/

The Delta is more contagious but it’s far less deadly, far less worrisome. In fact, it’s a much weaker virus than both the U.K. [Alpha] and the South African [Beta] variants. ~ Dr. Peter McCullough

Highly recommended: Perspectives on the Pandemic | Dr. Peter McCullough - https://youtu.be/C-Kw2yIG_5w

The Kaiser Family Foundation gathered data from 2415 counties and reported that as of May 11, an average of 28.5% of people living in counties that Trump carried were fully vaccinated, while 35% of people living in counties carries by Biden were fully vaccinated. - https://wellnessforumhealth.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Forbidden-Newsletter-Article-080921.pdf

That pdf from Mercola seen here https://files.constantcontact.com/029ca380101/ba7664cc-daee-4068-8482-3322f8157640.pdf

The FDA Cover-Up That Led To The Approval Of The Pfizer Vaccine
https://principia-scientific.com/the-fda-cover-up-that-led-to-the-approval-of-the-pfizer-vaccine/

Dr. Meryl Nass: How a False Hydroxychloroquine Narrative was Created
http://anthraxvaccine.blogspot.com/2020/06/how-false-hydroxychloroquine-narrative.html

Hydroxychloroquine metastudy - https://c19hcq.com
274 trials, 246 peer reviewed: 65% improvement in early treatment; 75% improvement in early treatment mortality

Ivermectin metastudy - https://c19ivermectin.com
61 studies, 42 peer reviewed, 30 RCTs: 86% improvement as prophylaxis; 74% improvement with early treatment; 43% improvement with late treatment; mortality (23 studies): 96% reduction with prophylactics; 63% reduction with early treatment; 59% reduction with late treatment

Vitamin D metastudy - https://vdmeta.com
97 studies overall. 45% improvement and treatment RCTs; 55% improvement in treatment mortality

First Hand ICU Story - What is ACTUALLY Killing People In The Hospital = https://rumble.com/vktdpt-our-first-hand-icu-story-what-is-actually-killing-people-in-the-hospital.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2

New Podcast with Frank Natoli and John-Michael: https://youtu.be/huu7JmfqYdM
Keywords
cdcvaccinemandatesnew hampshiremasksjabcovid-19coviddelta variant
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The UN&#8217;s double standard: A case study in censorship

The UN’s double standard: A case study in censorship

Ava Grace
OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

Chase Codewell
The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

Mike Adams
Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Chase Codewell
Trump&#8217;s Iranian ultimatum: A false flag operation to drag America into another endless war

Trump’s Iranian ultimatum: A false flag operation to drag America into another endless war

Patrick Lewis
Germany&#8217;s war preparation: A nation caught between history and hubris

Germany’s war preparation: A nation caught between history and hubris

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy