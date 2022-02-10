X22 REPORT - Attacks Intensify, You Attack Those Who Threaten You The Most, [DS] System Is Collapsing

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Attacks Intensify, You Attack Those Who Threaten You The Most, [DS] System Is Collapsing
The [DS] system is collapsing, the narrative is in shambles and soon these people will start to turn on each other. Big pharma is now preparing for the fallout. The election fraud is now dripping out and more and more evidence is being produce. DHS and other agencies are preparing for truth and facts, anyone that is pushing the truth will be designated a terrorist. Think back to the founding fathers, they used pen names, they met in the green dragon bar, they pushed for freedom, truth and the facts, they pushed against a tyrannical government.
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