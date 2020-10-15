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What can Trump brag about in health reform? with Brian Blase former Economic Policy Special Assistant White House National Economic Council
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1 view • October 15, 2020
It would strike most voters as unbelievable if the media told them that Trump revolutionized Healthcare more than Obama and Biden did with the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Under the ACA, Biden expanded coverage for lower-income people. Under Mr. Blase’s leadership, Trump issued regulatory changes that will expand plan choices rather than restrict them, and that makes it easier for patients and employers to shop for care.
More significantly, Trump established accounts where employers can reimburse coverage chosen by consumers, required insurers and hospitals to provide up-front price information, and expanded access to care through telehealth and health savings accounts. These steps will revolutionize employer benefits, spur competition, and lead to better patient care. And the president’s plans for the second term drown Biden’s surrender to an inevitable health market takeover by the government.
More significantly, Trump established accounts where employers can reimburse coverage chosen by consumers, required insurers and hospitals to provide up-front price information, and expanded access to care through telehealth and health savings accounts. These steps will revolutionize employer benefits, spur competition, and lead to better patient care. And the president’s plans for the second term drown Biden’s surrender to an inevitable health market takeover by the government.
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