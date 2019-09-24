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Being The Solution, Constructing The New World & Rediscovering The Ancients
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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3 views • September 24, 2019
[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2019/09/24/being-the-solution-constructing-the-new-world-rediscovering-the-ancients]

Our returning guest, Rob of @TruthAndVibration, joins us again to talk about a number of mind-blowing things to alter your perception of reality. From discussing things lke the old-world order and the creation of this new world order, this episode isn't for the faint of heart. Rob has a little over a decade’s worth of experience in Big Tech and working with some of the Technocrats, and so, being able to get this information out to the public is crucial.

Regardless of how many people feel, at the end of the day, we must understand that change is coming, in one form or another, and if we continue to put it off, ultimately, we will be left in the dust. The influence of technology can be felt from even the most remote locations of the planet, and all of it comes back to the aforementioned notions of change; We either have the option of engaging in the changes or being products of it, and it's our own internal perceptions of ourselves which dictate our own external usefulness.

Understanding one's own potential and our ability to greater things becomes the theme of this transmission. "The time is now." to quote our guest, and it's the nurturing of this delicate period of history which will determine our destination. With Elon Musk talking about his brain-to-machine interface, Donald Trump announcing the Space Force or even ancient technologies being rediscovered, it's clear that this is time of immense opportunity. The real question is, are we ready for the changes that are coming?

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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