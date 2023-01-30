X22 REPORT Ep 2984b - [DS] Pushing Antifa, Chaos, Civil War, Trump Counters The Narrative By Mentioning The Military

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 2984b - Jan. 29, 2023

[DS] Pushing Antifa, Chaos, Civil War, Trump Counters The Narrative By Mentioning The MilitaryThe [DS] is now panicking, the truth is coming out and the evidence and facts are showing the people of America who the real criminals are. The [DS] is now trying to create as much chaos as possible to distract from what is now dripping out. Antifa, Soros, Biden etc are all in play now. Trump counters their narrative by mentioning the military. The people are with the truth teller and the military will back the people. The storm is coming and the storm is going to hit the [DS] hard.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Never be left in the dark with this life-saving gadget:

http://www.lytebug.com

Use Promo Code LB15 for 15% OFF





