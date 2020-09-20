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AS. MMS: Taking a Maintenance Dose in Capsules (No sour taste!)
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1461 views • September 20, 2020
If you are taking regular Maintenance Doses of Chlorine Dioxide, I show how to put my 8-drop dose in two size "0" capsules to drink with water. This makes it so that you don't need to taste that sour flavored liquid down your throat.
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