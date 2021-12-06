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The Truth About World War I: The Hidden History
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188 views • December 06, 2021
The hidden history of World War One: how and why the West almost committed suicide, and how far the shadows of the Great War stretch into the present - and the future.
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Introduction
http://mises.org/daily/6830/World-War-One-and-the-End-of-the-Bourgeois-Century
http://www.parliament.uk/about/living-heritage/transformingsociety/private-lives/taxation/overview/firstworldwar
http://www.bbc.co.uk/guides/zqhxvcw
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_War_I_casualties
http://shm.oxfordjournals.org/content/early/2011/02/27/shm.hkq095.full
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plastic_surgery#Development_of_modern_techniques
http://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/faces-of-war-145799854
http://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2014/08/the-first-face-transplants-were-masks/375527
http://www.jstor.org/stable/201369?seq=9
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lost_Generation
http://www.amazon.com/The-Old-Lie-Great-Public-School/dp/1847250440
http://www.bl.uk/world-war-one/articles/recruitment-conscripts-and-volunteers
http://www.bl.uk/world-war-one/articles/voluntary-recruiting
British Schools
http://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B00ME3JLIS
http://books.google.co.uk/books?id=Vxwl2V9U5VwC&;pg=PA92
http://www.bartleby.com/189/301.html
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world-war-1/458751/Death-of-our-best-and-brightest-Eton-Rifles-may-have-been-built-for-slaughter
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_Boer_War
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Week
http://www.h-net.org/reviews/showrev.php?id=29267
http://www.oua.ox.ac.uk/holdings/Officers%20Training%20Corps%20OT.pdf
http://theorwellprize.co.uk/george-orwell/by-orwell/essays-and-other-works/my-country-right-or-left
http://books.google.co.uk/books?id=BxUNAQAAIAAJ&;pg=PA100
Women's Role
https://www.opendemocracy.net/5050/nicoletta-f-gullace/white-feather-girls-womens-militarism-in-uk
http://www.jstor.org/discover/10.2307/176011
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMCOzuE1Lvo&;t=1m18s
http://books.google.co.uk/books?id=glKJyhz34DcC&;pg=PT38
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIEwKyxr2bU
Consequences
http://www.spiegel.de/spiegel/spiegelspecialgeschichte/d-54841257.html
http://books.google.co.uk/books?id=BIQuNweyC4kC&;pg=PA39
http://books.google.co.uk/books?id=MkAgdRw2JEsC&;pg=PA248
http://www.amazon.com/Merchant-Revolution-Alexander-Helphand-1867-1924/dp/0192111620
http://books.google.co.uk/books?id=JTtGXWzfD10C&;pg=PA66
http://www.pbs.org/greatwar/resources/casdeath_pop.html
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Black_Book_of_Communism
http://mises.org/daily/4728
http://books.google.co.uk/books?id=iTR3BQ0aJ6UC&;pg=PA14
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Partitioning_of_the_Ottoman_Empire
http://www.britannica.com/EBchecked/topic/211837/Ferdinand-Foch
http://books.google.co.uk/books?id=TmBN9fBcuO8C&;pg=PA209
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Introduction
http://mises.org/daily/6830/World-War-One-and-the-End-of-the-Bourgeois-Century
http://www.parliament.uk/about/living-heritage/transformingsociety/private-lives/taxation/overview/firstworldwar
http://www.bbc.co.uk/guides/zqhxvcw
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_War_I_casualties
http://shm.oxfordjournals.org/content/early/2011/02/27/shm.hkq095.full
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plastic_surgery#Development_of_modern_techniques
http://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/faces-of-war-145799854
http://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2014/08/the-first-face-transplants-were-masks/375527
http://www.jstor.org/stable/201369?seq=9
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lost_Generation
http://www.amazon.com/The-Old-Lie-Great-Public-School/dp/1847250440
http://www.bl.uk/world-war-one/articles/recruitment-conscripts-and-volunteers
http://www.bl.uk/world-war-one/articles/voluntary-recruiting
British Schools
http://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B00ME3JLIS
http://books.google.co.uk/books?id=Vxwl2V9U5VwC&;pg=PA92
http://www.bartleby.com/189/301.html
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world-war-1/458751/Death-of-our-best-and-brightest-Eton-Rifles-may-have-been-built-for-slaughter
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_Boer_War
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Week
http://www.h-net.org/reviews/showrev.php?id=29267
http://www.oua.ox.ac.uk/holdings/Officers%20Training%20Corps%20OT.pdf
http://theorwellprize.co.uk/george-orwell/by-orwell/essays-and-other-works/my-country-right-or-left
http://books.google.co.uk/books?id=BxUNAQAAIAAJ&;pg=PA100
Women's Role
https://www.opendemocracy.net/5050/nicoletta-f-gullace/white-feather-girls-womens-militarism-in-uk
http://www.jstor.org/discover/10.2307/176011
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMCOzuE1Lvo&;t=1m18s
http://books.google.co.uk/books?id=glKJyhz34DcC&;pg=PT38
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIEwKyxr2bU
Consequences
http://www.spiegel.de/spiegel/spiegelspecialgeschichte/d-54841257.html
http://books.google.co.uk/books?id=BIQuNweyC4kC&;pg=PA39
http://books.google.co.uk/books?id=MkAgdRw2JEsC&;pg=PA248
http://www.amazon.com/Merchant-Revolution-Alexander-Helphand-1867-1924/dp/0192111620
http://books.google.co.uk/books?id=JTtGXWzfD10C&;pg=PA66
http://www.pbs.org/greatwar/resources/casdeath_pop.html
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Black_Book_of_Communism
http://mises.org/daily/4728
http://books.google.co.uk/books?id=iTR3BQ0aJ6UC&;pg=PA14
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Partitioning_of_the_Ottoman_Empire
http://www.britannica.com/EBchecked/topic/211837/Ferdinand-Foch
http://books.google.co.uk/books?id=TmBN9fBcuO8C&;pg=PA209
Keywords
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