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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1725 - Steven Augustine - Report on the crime
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Miles attacked Steven, a father of two, as he was walking home from work. Steven suffered several facial fractures, his lower lip was nearly ripped from his face, and the left half of his skull was destroyed. He now requires a ventilator to breathe, and can only communicate by blinking. Miles only served 72 days of a year-long sentence for the attack, which was charged as a misdemeanor. The DA has said that Miles punched Steven, while medical records listed a baseball bat as the likely attack method.
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