2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 81

Is this really happening? Are we in the Matrix? What is reality?

If you are over the age of, let’s say… 50, you most likely grew up in a world that at the time seemed relatively sane. Oh, there were problems and we had just finished up the turbulent 60s, but America was still the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave. Sure, Tricky Dick (Richard Nixon for those too young to remember) resigned in shame, but that was just evidence that our system works. Boy were we naïve!





Fast forward to today and in particular, the last six years and we are continually having our reality questioned by what we are learning of the world AND our country. We thought the USA was a free country, we thought our government, although tarnished, was still there to protect its people and their freedom and liberty. The more we dive into what is going on and the more that is revealed, we understand that this is not a new phenomenon. In actuality, the “government behind the government” has been usurping our freedom a little bit at a time and just like the proverbial “frog in the kettle”, we along with our freedom are dying a slow, insidious death.





In this week’s podcast we will discuss the absolute insanity gripping our country and the world. From the elites’ desire to depopulate the world to “anti-American Americans” to the systematic death of freedom to global turmoil.





