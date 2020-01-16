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Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - Simon Magus and the lost Goddess. Early Christianity
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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13 views • January 16, 2020
Known as the Father of all Heresy and Gnosticism, Simon Magus was also the keeper of the ancient mysteries of a forgotten goddess. The early church despised the magician’s efforts to restore the divine feminine censored by haughty kings and the cult of Yahweh. We mine the history, theology, and legacy of Simon Magus and his consort, Helen, – all to unlock the transformative wisdom of primordial deities like Ashera, Anat, Sophia, and Ishtar.

From Aeon Byte Gnostic Radio, Jan 15, 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySOEcwqzhwg

Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iwuXeOd39c

Here is a small selection of her books:

Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Lynn Picknett - Secret History of Lucifer
Lynn Picknett - Mary Magdalene: Christianity’s Hidden Godess
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks of Christ. Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Stargate Conspiracy: The Truth about Extraterrestrial life and the Mysteries of Ancient Egypt
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - Double Standards: The Rudolff Hess Cover-Up

Allfather Odin - https://archive.org/details/AllfatherOdin.EncountersWithAGod
Heretic Jesus - https://archive.org/details/jesuswasausurperandjohnthebaptistwasthetruechrist.ahereticalcompilation_201906
Gnostic Archons - https://archive.org/details/Archons.HiddenRulersThroughTheAges
Occult Psychopathy - https://archive.org/details/KnightJadczykLauraOrganicPortals.TheOccultReasonForPsychopathy

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
Keywords
biblegoddessjesuschristianitygnosisheresymary magdalenenag hammaditemplarsgrailqumransimon magus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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