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Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - Simon Magus and the lost Goddess. Early Christianity
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13 views • January 16, 2020
Known as the Father of all Heresy and Gnosticism, Simon Magus was also the keeper of the ancient mysteries of a forgotten goddess. The early church despised the magician’s efforts to restore the divine feminine censored by haughty kings and the cult of Yahweh. We mine the history, theology, and legacy of Simon Magus and his consort, Helen, – all to unlock the transformative wisdom of primordial deities like Ashera, Anat, Sophia, and Ishtar.
From Aeon Byte Gnostic Radio, Jan 15, 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySOEcwqzhwg
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iwuXeOd39c
Here is a small selection of her books:
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Lynn Picknett - Secret History of Lucifer
Lynn Picknett - Mary Magdalene: Christianity’s Hidden Godess
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks of Christ. Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Stargate Conspiracy: The Truth about Extraterrestrial life and the Mysteries of Ancient Egypt
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - Double Standards: The Rudolff Hess Cover-Up
Allfather Odin - https://archive.org/details/AllfatherOdin.EncountersWithAGod
Heretic Jesus - https://archive.org/details/jesuswasausurperandjohnthebaptistwasthetruechrist.ahereticalcompilation_201906
Gnostic Archons - https://archive.org/details/Archons.HiddenRulersThroughTheAges
Occult Psychopathy - https://archive.org/details/KnightJadczykLauraOrganicPortals.TheOccultReasonForPsychopathy
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
From Aeon Byte Gnostic Radio, Jan 15, 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySOEcwqzhwg
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iwuXeOd39c
Here is a small selection of her books:
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Lynn Picknett - Secret History of Lucifer
Lynn Picknett - Mary Magdalene: Christianity’s Hidden Godess
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks of Christ. Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Stargate Conspiracy: The Truth about Extraterrestrial life and the Mysteries of Ancient Egypt
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - Double Standards: The Rudolff Hess Cover-Up
Allfather Odin - https://archive.org/details/AllfatherOdin.EncountersWithAGod
Heretic Jesus - https://archive.org/details/jesuswasausurperandjohnthebaptistwasthetruechrist.ahereticalcompilation_201906
Gnostic Archons - https://archive.org/details/Archons.HiddenRulersThroughTheAges
Occult Psychopathy - https://archive.org/details/KnightJadczykLauraOrganicPortals.TheOccultReasonForPsychopathy
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
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