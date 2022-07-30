China's Newborn Population Hits Decades Low, Vaccine Disaster May Worsen Demographic Crisis

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https://gnews.org/post/p117ad34f
There were 10.62 million births in Communist China last year, down about 1.38 million compared to 2020, according to data released by the Chinese Communist Party’s National Health Commission. According to the newborn population data released by provinces and cities last year, only Guangdong Province had more than 1 million births among the five provinces with the largest number of births, followed by Henan, Shandong, Sichuan, and Hebei respectively. Super first-tier cities, Beijing, Shanghai’s newborn population growth continues to be low; even in provinces with large populations in the traditional sense like Hunan, Jiangxi, the birth rate has dropped almost to half.