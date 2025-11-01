BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
My Alien Dream!
ChristianDeo
ChristianDeo
0 follower
0
66 views • 2 days ago

My Alien Dream!


I only had one dream (that I could remember), so far, of aliens.


This was one of the most clearest dreams that I had ever gotten, from Jesus.


It was not my intention to misrepresent anything Celestial had said.


Take a look at Celestial’s videos:


Celestial video 1: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MtyoH62V7B4&t=16s&pp=ygUlQWluY2llbnQgYWxpcm5zIGZhbGxlbiBvbmVzIGluIGFmcmljYQ%3D%3D


Celestial video 2: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=KWOBuesvTcM&pp=ygUac2F0YW4gYXMgYW4gYW5nZWwgb2YgbGlnaHQ%3D


Celestial’s alien playlist on YouTube: https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKoRzE79KUVycmivr-RkSJbN


My YouTube playlist of Celestial’s videos: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLAzZJqAYZPlVmBkUt6lhiWlsq0goiV7ht&si=igdKquXBa5-HUbsz


Saturday 1st November, 2025.


#God #Jesus #TheHolySpirit #Alien #Aliens #Trinidad #TrinidadAndTobago #Prophecy

jesusalientrinidad
Chapters

00:00Intro.

00:20Date Dream Received / Overview.

00:29First Part Of Dream (NE American Tsunami).

00:44Second Part Of Dream (Aliens).

02:14Angel / Demon Types.

02:55Second Part Continues / Ends.

03:25Abductions / Rapture.

04:19What Is The Rapture?

04:37Pre, Mid & Post Trib Rapture.

05:01What Celestial Prophesied.

05:26My View On Aliens / Creation Of Nephilims.

05:58What Celestial Prophesied Continuation.

06:32I Don’t Know.

06:49Watch Celestial’s Videos.

07:21End.

