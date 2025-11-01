© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My Alien Dream!
I only had one dream (that I could remember), so far, of aliens.
This was one of the most clearest dreams that I had ever gotten, from Jesus.
It was not my intention to misrepresent anything Celestial had said.
Take a look at Celestial’s videos:
Celestial video 1: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MtyoH62V7B4&t=16s&pp=ygUlQWluY2llbnQgYWxpcm5zIGZhbGxlbiBvbmVzIGluIGFmcmljYQ%3D%3D
Celestial video 2: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=KWOBuesvTcM&pp=ygUac2F0YW4gYXMgYW4gYW5nZWwgb2YgbGlnaHQ%3D
Celestial’s alien playlist on YouTube: https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKoRzE79KUVycmivr-RkSJbN
My YouTube playlist of Celestial’s videos: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLAzZJqAYZPlVmBkUt6lhiWlsq0goiV7ht&si=igdKquXBa5-HUbsz
Saturday 1st November, 2025.
#God #Jesus #TheHolySpirit #Alien #Aliens #Trinidad #TrinidadAndTobago #Prophecy
00:00Intro.
00:20Date Dream Received / Overview.
00:29First Part Of Dream (NE American Tsunami).
00:44Second Part Of Dream (Aliens).
02:14Angel / Demon Types.
02:55Second Part Continues / Ends.
03:25Abductions / Rapture.
04:19What Is The Rapture?
04:37Pre, Mid & Post Trib Rapture.
05:01What Celestial Prophesied.
05:26My View On Aliens / Creation Of Nephilims.
05:58What Celestial Prophesied Continuation.
06:32I Don’t Know.
06:49Watch Celestial’s Videos.
07:21End.