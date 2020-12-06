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Project Veritas founder speaks to OANN after exposing CNN, leaking internal editorial calls
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143 views • December 06, 2020
The founder of Project Veritas said he believes there's a "transparency revolution" happening when it comes to exposing voter fraud and mainstream media. One America's Caitlin Sinclair has that one-on-one interview with James O'Keefe.
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