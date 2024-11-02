BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BEHOLD: The Real North Pole - Leaked Video Footage
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
127 followers
11
2466 views • 6 months ago

.... This is what they hide from us... within a no fly zone ....  it's what's at the very center of our level, stationary, earth.  This is the source of the Northern Lights effect - Not mentioned here but this is thought to be the location of the "mythical" Rupes Nigra (Black Rock).  In case you ever wondered where Black Rock, the largest hedge fund in the entire world, got it's name...  wonder no more... this is where it came from... you know how they love to put things like this right in your face, and laugh because you're too stupid to know what they're showing you... well, this is a prime example.  And it tells those that are in the know, that Black Rock is savvy to this hidden knowledge, knowledge that other's don't have... and it's suggestive that they also have knowledge that other's don't have, when it comes to investing... which I'd submit is a valid selling point, although unspoken, it must remain. 

Keywords
sciencedeceptioncompassnasaspacestarsindoctrinationastronomyphysicsclassifiedheliocentricpseudosciencewhistle-blowergeocentrictop-secretblack-rocknorth-polerupes-nigrano-fly-zonehidden-knowledgeleaked-footage
