HOT MIC: Joe Biden Calls Fox News Reporter ‘Stupid Son of a B***h’

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Joe Biden got caught calling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” over a question about inflation on Monday.
The hot mic occurred during a White House press conference Monday afternoon when Peter Doocy asked the president if rising inflation will severely hurt the Democrats in the coming mid-terms.
“Do you think inflation is a political liability in the mid-terms?” Doocy asked the president.
“It’s a great asset,” the president sarcastically responded. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”