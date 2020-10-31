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001 - Intro
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6 views • October 31, 2020
1. Thank Mike Adams
2. Feeling to start this channel
3. Rabbi Cahn’s message - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z8f1jz55tZo&;t=2s
4. America needs to repent
5. Election day
6. Channel to document my journey in seeking the face of the Lord – Knocking on Heavens Door.
• To be honest, not quite sure. Just have felt strongly impressed for some time now to do this.
• Struggles with learning to hear the voice of the Lord Jesus, and dialoguing with Yeshua
• What I have learned from mentors along the way
• Topics from the Scriptures I feel impressed to search deeply
• Sprinkled perhaps with Personal experiences
2. Feeling to start this channel
3. Rabbi Cahn’s message - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z8f1jz55tZo&;t=2s
4. America needs to repent
5. Election day
6. Channel to document my journey in seeking the face of the Lord – Knocking on Heavens Door.
• To be honest, not quite sure. Just have felt strongly impressed for some time now to do this.
• Struggles with learning to hear the voice of the Lord Jesus, and dialoguing with Yeshua
• What I have learned from mentors along the way
• Topics from the Scriptures I feel impressed to search deeply
• Sprinkled perhaps with Personal experiences
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