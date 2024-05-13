New Song of Ffraed video intro

A short new and informative intro clip for the Song of Ffraed project videos. (2:22 mins)
A project that takes us from the south of St. Brides Bay, through Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, to Strata Florida Abbey; over the Cambrian Mountains and back through the same counties to the north of St. Brides Bay.
https://thesongofffraed.org/2020/07/24/called-to-cares/
https://thesongofffraed.org/2023/08/05/into-un-beingi-met-a-man-part-2/
Video channels:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5213575
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ellisctaylor
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheSongofFfraed:d
Credits:
Music: "All Saints" by Igor Khainsky: www.patreon.com/posts/57828261
"Come Holy Spirit" Catholic Prayer: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Come,_Holy_Spirit
Flame background: Marek Piwnicki: unsplash.com/es/@marekpiwnicki
Floria Thames: Photo taken at Gors Fawr.
Depiction of the Christian Holy Spirit as a dove, by Gian Lorenzo Bernini.
Female Holy Spirit 14th C. fresco: Trinity in St. James Church, Urschalling Germany.
Finding Holy Spirit Mother: Ally Kateusz: allykateusz.org/
Dr. Ashraf Fekry: the portrait of Jesus Christ.
The Diocese of St. Davids: stdavids.churchinwales.org.uk/en/
Cadw: cadw.gov.wales/
Heart of the Dragon Festival: A blog from the time: musingsfromgellifach.blogspot.com/2011/06/come-and-join-gathering-of-dragons-on.html
There may be some material in this video that I could not ascertain ownership of.
To those I haven't mentioned, who deserve credit, thank you.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.