Save Our Southern Gold Coast.
Light Rail Public Meeting - Residents voice their concerns.
18-5-23.
Nearly 700 local Gold Coast residents packed out a community hall in Palm Beach, Qld, Australia.
I think you will agree the general consensus is The People do not want this thing ruining The Southern Gold Coast.
Despite what Qld Govt Transport Minister Mark Bailey says, what the Gold Coast City Council says, and what the Developers say...the people have spoken. No amount of bogus surveys and inaccurate data will stray from the truth. No amount of embellished stories in the Gold Coast Bulletin will either.
This is not a done deal and the people have said NO!
https://sosgc.org.au/
