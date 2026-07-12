“Loser Theology” Exposed: The Church’s Weakness Is Opening the Door to Islam - Michael Cleary

Pastor Michael Clary joins David and Stacy Whited to expose what he calls “Loser Theology” — the mindset that has trained Christians to confuse meekness with weakness, humility with passivity, and faithfulness with retreat. In this bold conversation, Clary breaks down why the modern church has produced weak men, silent Christians, and a passive response to cultural threats, including Islam, progressivism, and woke ideology. He explains why “the meek shall inherit the earth” does not mean Christians are called to be doormats, how the Prodigal Son story has been used to shame faithful believers, and why the church must recover a vision of righteous strength, public courage, and high-agency Christianity. This episode will challenge what many Christians have been taught about weakness, power, masculinity, and the role of believers in the public square.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.comPastor Michael ClaryWEBSITE: https://www.losertheology.comSUBSTACK: https://www.dmichaelclary.comCHURCH: https://www.christthekingnky.comMichael Clary is the Lead Pastor of Christ the King Church in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, and the author of Loser Theology. He is a pastor, writer, podcaster, and cultural commentator who focuses on Scripture, theology, culture, politics, biblical anthropology, and Christian courage. Clary earned his Master of Divinity from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and planted Christ the King Church after moving to Cincinnati in 2008. He is also the author of God’s Good Design: A Biblical, Theological, and Practical Guide to Human Sexuality and hosts the Plain Speech Podcast and Current Reality Podcast. Through his writing and ministry, Clary calls Christians to reject passivity and recover a bold, faithful, high-agency vision of Christianity for all of life.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: