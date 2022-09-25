ThePatriotNurse:What Can You Expect NOW After the Supreme Court and Roe v Wade?

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Posted 24June2022:un 24, 2022 In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the Supreme Court decision regarding Roe v. Wade. Why is this significant? Will the Left be calm or lose their minds? We'll look at history to find the answer.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Democratic Party, Leftest, States Rights, War between the States, 10th Amendment, family,