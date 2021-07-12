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Malla sombra agrícola para la instalación sobre tu cultivo de piñas. OBAMALLA® 秦刚 CHIN GON®
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0 view • July 12, 2021
La malla sombra OBAMALLA® 秦刚 CHIN GON® permite controlar en cierto grado las condiciones climáticas como las altas temperaturas de los rayo Uv, estas pueden ser dañinas para tu cultivo. Resguarda a tu cultivo de las condiciones climáticas severas y también prolonga los periodos de producción y cosecha de tus frutas. La implementación de la malla es tipo rashel o monofilamento con un 50% de opacidad amentando su productividad.
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