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California Wildfires and Mercury
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105 views • September 19, 2020
Wildfires of California are all over the news but no one is talking about all the mercury that is released creating toxic levels of mercury in the human body. I have all the data and graphs to show how this is happening. Check it out as it is amazing info. Mercury is the biggest creator of inflammation in the human body and inflammation is the biggest problem with the corona virus.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
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