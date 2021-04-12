© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Listen to this Sermon
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • April 12, 2021
I recently listened to an Elevation Church sermon by Robert Madu. It was a sermon about pride, and in it, Robert makes some really excellent points. When it was over, I felt inspired to write this "sermon review", so that I could highlight some of those great points that Robert made... but also so that I could provide a bit of critical feedback. Between Robert's sermon and my review here, I hope that you can walk away with some lessons that will help to change your life for the better.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.