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SGT REPORT - TRUMP & THE ART OF WAR: LAST MOVER ADVANTAGE
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701 views • January 15, 2021
US Military Is Purging The Communists From Our Country! Google whistleblower Zach Voorhies returns to SGT Report to discuss what he believes is the single biggest sting operation in American history.
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