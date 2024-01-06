Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Jan 5, 2024
Today Pastor Stan will show us the Nations that will be attacking Israel, and that Jesus will destroy at Armageddon. It’s crucial to understand this because this is the final battle, and we might even see all these events unfold in our lifetime.
00:00 - The Seven Nations
07:21 - Important Maps and Landmarks
09:29 - Hooks into thy Jaws
14:50 - Israel will dwell Safely
18:53 - Prophecy to Stan and Leslie
20:35 - Unwalled Villages
24:24 - The Nations
29:52 - Joseph’s Kitchen
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v458on0-the-nations-jesus-destroys-at-armageddon-01052024.html
